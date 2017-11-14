Cocktails raise cash for Black Cat Month

Cocktail lovers raised a glass to Black Cat Month netting nearly £400 for local charity Bluebell Ridge.

Three local pubs opened their doors to celebrate National Black Cat Month, selling Black Cat Cocktails to help raise awareness and funds for black cats at Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Hastings.

The Black Cat Pub and Grill, St Leonards, The Clown, Hastings, and The Stag, Hastings Old Town all gave kind donations for each Black Cat cocktail sale and customers were keen to try the drink, which contained cherry brandy, coke, cranberry juice and vodka. The Clown also held a Rock ‘n’ Roll Bingo evening to launch the cocktail at the beginning of the month. The event raised a total of £372.17.

Nikki Hawes, Income Generation and Marketing Officer for Bluebell Ridge says they cannot thank the pubs enough for their support, adding: “Thank you also to everyone who purchased a cocktail. Your donation will help us continue caring for black cats in need.

“During October, seven black cats in our care were adopted, which is an amazing amount and we believe that the Black Cat Cocktail campaign helped highlight the issue of black cats being overlooked in rescue centres because of their colour.”

To view the cats looking for new homes at Bluebell Ridge visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk