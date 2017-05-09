Coastal Currents festival will be bigger and better than ever

Coastal Currents, the end of summer arts festival that brings together international artists and performers to Bexhill, St Leonards, Hastings, Rye and beyond, will shortly be announcing its programme for 2017.

Now in its 18th year, the festival promises to be bigger and better than ever. Taking over for the first time is Tina Morris of arts events company Sweet and Dandy. Tina moved to Hastings ten years ago and has been involved with Coastal Currents for the past five years.

The month-long programme (September 2 - October 1) will offer a mix of professional and community events. Tina says one of its aims is to rejuvenate spaces. “In 2015, for example, sixteen Sussex artists transformed Bottle Alley, the seafront link between St Leonards and Hastings, to create an exciting and original venue for the opening night party,” she said. “But 2017 will see the most ambitious festival plans yet, including pieces specially commissioned for children, guest curators, outdoor events, unique exhibitions, large-scale performances and interventions in unexpected places, and a host of named artists.”

Open studio trails will showcase artists from across the region. Up to sixty studios will be open over the weekends of September 2 and 3 and 9 and 10, showing outdoor sculpture, paintings, prints, jewellery, textiles and ceramics.

Tina added: “Coastal Currents is an umbrella for local talent and an opportunity to see high quality professional performers. It aims to enrich and celebrate the coast.”

The launch party will be on September 1 at St Mary-in-the-Castle is a free event open to everyone. Visit: coastalcurrents.org.uk

