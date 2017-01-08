Clubs raise £31k to help children smile

Hundreds of children in the developing world will have life-changing operations thanks to Bannatyne Health Clubs, including Bannatyne Hastings, who have raised £31,794 for Operation Smile.

Bannatyne Health Clubs held a host of fun events to help raise the cash. Just £150 pays for a child to have a life-changing cleft operation. Operation Smile is an international children’s medical charity with a presence in 60 countries. Over 5,400 medical volunteers from over 80 countries are dedicated to helping improve the health and lives of children.

Duncan Bannatyne, who is an ambassador of the charity, has recently visited Ghana with Operation Smile, following previous trips to Mexico and Vietnam to see for himself the life-changing work being carried out by the charity.

Visit the website at: www.operationsmile.org.uk