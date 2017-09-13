Clubhouse revamp was smooth sailing for EDF Helping Hands

Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s Sailability charity has received a restorative boost to its club room thanks to EDF energy’s community scheme.

EDF Helping Hands supplied materials and labour to redecorate the main club room at Rye Harbour Sailing Club, which is based at The Point, Rye Harbour. EDF Helping Hands is part of a scheme which allows EDF staff to take two paid days off a year to help out in the local community or for an environmental cause.

Rye Harbour Sailing Club’s (RHSC) Commodore, Caroline Wylson says twelve members of staff, who take part in the scheme, were at the club bright and early on Tuesday, September 5.

“A huge thank you to all EDF Helping Hands, organised by Janaan Hussain, who redecorated the main club room for RHSC Sailability,” she said.

“The day started early with many keen EDF Helping Hands setting to with paint brushes and rollers.

“Mid-morning David and Jen Tomkinson produced bacon rolls which went down a treat, followed by chili-con-carne for lunch. A big thank you to David and Jen for all their hard work in the galley.

“Many thanks to the RHSC team, organised by Glenda Wilson, who prepared the club room on the Sunday by removing wall hangings and making good in preparation for EDF Helping Hands.”

Janaan Hussain says the group enjoyed helping with the refurbishment for RHSC Sailability - a charity set up to get less able people out on the water sailing. “Dungeness B’s Helping Hands scheme, headed by Noel from Workplace Solutions, had the pleasure of volunteering for RHSC Sailability,” he said. “We transformed the room to a lovely pale blue. Thank you RHSC for working with us and we wish you all the best for your Sailability scheme. I hope EDF will continue to maintain good relations with the club.”

Caroline added: “Special thanks go to Noel, EDF Helping Hands, who carried on with the redecoration until the end of the week doing a splendid job making sure everything was finished to perfection. RHSC Sailability is very grateful to EDF Helping Hands for their support of our charity.”

The next Sailability session is on Friday, September 22.

For further information visit: www.rhsc.org.uk