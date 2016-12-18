Christmas on the Coast

The Stade Hall, Old Town, Hastings was transformed in to a winter wonderland for its Christmas on the Stade event last Saturday (December 10), raising over £1,200 for St Michael’s Hospice.

The event had promised a wealth of Christmas fun for all the family and it did not disappoint with everything from facepainting to a well stocked raffle.

Laura Sully, Community Fundraiser at St Michael’s Hospice says children put their creative skills to the test. “They particularly enjoyed making reindeer food, decorating gingerbread men with Mrs Claus and the secret present room, where children could choose a present to wrap and put under the tree at home for an adult, “ she said.

The highlight of the afternoon was a visit from Santa Claus who, accompanied by Mrs Claus, saw hundreds of excited children..

Laura said stalls and refreshments went down a storm and every last cake, which were all kindly homemade and donated, were sold. “The day was a resounding success! It was lovely to see so many happy, smiling children enjoying a truly Christmassy day out.

“The Hospice would like to thank Bluebird Care Rother and Hastings for sponsoring this event.

“We would also like to thank Wriggles and Giggles Events for face painting and donating a percentage of the proceeds to the Hospice, to Blue Reef Aquarium and Bloom Chique Photography for donating raffle prizes, to King’s Church Hastings for their support and to all the volunteers for baking cakes and helping out throughout the day. “We wish all our wonderful supporters a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year.”

St Michael’s Hospice provides excellent holistic care and support for all those throughout Hastings and Rother affected by a progressive life-limiting illness or bereavement. They need to raise over £10,000 every day to run the Hospice. To support their vital work visit the website at: www.stmichaelshospice.com