Choirs come together to celebrate hospice anniversary

A whole host of sensational singers came together at St John’s Church, St Leonards on Saturday October 28 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of St Michael’s Hospice.

The Big Sing – 30th anniversary edition, welcomed 20 local choirs and singing groups who performed for 25 minutes each throughout the day and evening, filling the church with beautiful harmonious sounds.

Big Sing 10 SUS-170811-083023001

At 9pm, the choirs then joined together for a Massed Messiah to conclude the special event.

An amazing £1,757.04 was raised on the day but this total will only continue to increase, as money will be coming in over the next couple of weeks from the choirs sponsorship forms.

Laura Sully, St Michael’s Hospice Community Fundraiser said: “A wonderful day was had at St John’s Church for the special 30th anniversary edition of the Big Sing.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to Father David and Katy for lending us such an amazing venue for the day, to all the wonderful volunteers for their help on the day and of course, a huge thanks goes to the amazing choirs (Oresome Sounds, Peasmarsh and District Choir, Tune Up Tuesday’s, Sea Tones, Sound Waves, Vocality, Harmony One, Christchurch Singers, All Aloud, 1066 Threshold Singers, Treble Clefs, Battle Community Singers, Rother Community Choir, St John’s Church Choir, The Class Choir, Hastings Gospel Choir, Vocal Explosion, Hastings Voice Squad, JACS and Hastings Philharmonic Choir) who made this incredible event happen.”

Big Sing 8 SUS-170811-082731001

Big Sing 7 SUS-170811-082719001

Big Sing 6 SUS-170811-082456001

Big Sing 5 SUS-170811-082439001

Big Sing 4 SUS-170811-082253001

Big Sing 3 SUS-170811-082237001

Big Sing 2 SUS-170811-082006001