Choir brings Christmas cheer to residents of Old Town care home

The Hastings Winkle Club Choir were joined by a prominent member of the Hastings Philharmonic Choir to bring some extra Christmas cheer to their tradition of singing Carols to residents of an Old Town care home on Christmas day morning.

Hastings Winkle Club member, Richard Stevens says the annual event goes back many years.” We were continuing a tradition that goes back over 30 years,” he said . “The Hastings Winkle Club’s Choir sing carols for the residents of Old Hastings House, a residential home in the Old Town, on Christmas morning. Not to be confused with the likes of a Gareth Malone television choir, the Winkle Club Choir members only exercise their larynx once a year for the exclusive benefit of the residents!”

Richard says the choir duly visited Old Hastings House, which is situated at the end of the High Street in Hastings Old Town on Christmas Day and were joined by a special guest. “This year we were joined by Mary Lipscombe of the Hastings Philharmonic Choir which helped to raise the standard of the choir considerably.

“The choir’s dulcet tones were a more harmonious nature and a much higher standard than usual and their efforts seemed to be very much appreciated.”

Richard says a ‘suitable beverage’ was served at 10.30am, before the choirs performance began at 11am. “What we lack in musical talent, we make up for by our enthusiasm and there couldn’t be a better way for us to experience the true meaning of Christmas.

“We are so pleased to be welcomed at Old Hastings House each year and Winkle Club members and supporters that come along on Christmas morning and give an hour of their time is much undoubtedly much appreciated by the residents of Old Hastings House.”

Marcia Wolff, Administrator for Old Hastings House says the residents really enjoy this traditional start to their Christmas Day. “We are very grateful to the Winkle Club for continuing this festive season tradition,” she said.

The Winkle Club is an internationally famous charitable organisation formed by Hastings fishermen-it opened in 1882.