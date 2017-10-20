Children’s Laureate to share her stories at popular festival

With the seventh Hastings Storytelling Festival just around the corner, tickets are selling fast for one of this year’s hottest events.

On Thursday, November 9 at 5pm, fans of children’s fiction will have a chance to see the new Children’s Laureate and multi-award winning author, Lauren Child, give a talk at the White Rock Theatre.

Lauren Child is the creator of much-loved children’s characters Ruby Redfort, Clarice Bean, Huber Horatio, Bartle Bobton-Trent and of course, Charlie and Lola. Since her first book was published in 1999, she has sold more than six million books in 19 different languages worldwide.

Audiences will find out how Lauren creates her books and why ‘staring into space’ can be such an inspiration. After her talk she will answer questions and there will also be an opportunity to purchase her new book, A Dog with Nice Ears, and get books signed.

The talk itself is recommended for over nines but under nines can go to a workshop upstairs in the café while the talk is taking place. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Before Lauren’s talk there will be an energetic and captivating short performance by Ghanaian storyteller, Emmanuel the Magnificent.

Mandy Curtis, who programmes Hastings Storytelling Festival, said: “We can’t wait for this event. Lauren is an exciting Laureate with interesting views on the creativity and education.”

The seventh Hastings Storytelling Festival, with a theme of India Reimagined, has storytelling events for people of all ages.

There are free and ticketed events, workshops and performances. Most events for under 10s are free.

Other events include: Benjamin Zephaniah and the Revolutionary Minds, ‘A Heart at Sea’ performed by Half a String, a Curry Cabaret evening and the hugely popular free children’s storytelling Carnival Day at the Stade, which is on Sunday, November 12.

An outdoor installation will also be erected in Robertson Street. Lightweight by Impossible Theatre will see a giant inflatable sphere glow with intense colour as video images spin magically across it and the faces of your companions appear in quirky animation on its surface.

The Hastings Storytelling Festival will run from November 6 to 12. For the full programme and tickets, please visit www.hastingsstoryfest.org.uk.