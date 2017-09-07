Children’s charity inviting people to come along to its free Fun Day

The Special Kids Bexhill charity is holding a free Sunday Funday event at All Saints Church Hall, Sidley on Sunday September 17 from noon - 5pm.

Attractions include a barbecue, bouncy castles, glitter tattoos, fun games, cakes, face painting, 1066 Target Sports and DJ Phil and his gang.

Special Kids Bexhill is registered charity organised by and run for families with children and young adults (up to and including 25 years old) with special needs. It covers the Hastings area as well.

Chair person Sharon Minter said: “We organise activities, to enable children and young adults with special needs, and their families and siblings, to access activities and have fun within a supportive environment during the school holidays.

“We organise activities that our members may otherwise not feel comfortable attending alone and provide a lot of exclusive hire activities as well as coach trips to public places safe in the knowledge that we are all there to support each other.

“We organise social events such as lunch and evening meals out and bingo nights for parents/carers to get together in a fun, social environment with other understanding parents/carers.

“We aim to be a community where our members can feel accepted and not judged. A place that themselves and their children feel they belong.

We provide coffee mornings on Mondays in term time, to allow parents to chat in a friendly and comfortable environment, giving support and understanding of things that we as parents/carers go through.”