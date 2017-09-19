Children are the superheroes

The very first Y Front Run Juniors event was recently launched with all 630 Silverdale Primary Academy pupils taking part last Friday the 15th September, by running around their school field raising money for St Michael’s Hospice and of course, raising awareness of the campaign – even the teachers took part!

The Y Front Run’s 5th Annual event takes place this coming Sunday 24th September in Alexandra Park from 10am, with many men donning their pants and superhero costumes and taking part in the 5k run around Alexandra Park. This year they can also choose to run, walk or jog a 10k course (2 laps).

Y Front Run Juniors event at Silverdale School. SUS-170915-152238001

Again this year, there will be stands and companies offering help and advice on fitness, wellbeing and mindfulness at the Healthy Living Fair which will be in the main arena. There will also be demonstrations from a local martial arts school and much more that everyone can join in and try something new.

We will shortly be able to announce how much the total raised from this year’s events was adding to the amount already raised of over £15,000.

Men can still sign up online at: www.yfrontrun.co.uk or on the day from 10am. Look forward to seeing lots of you attend.