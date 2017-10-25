Check out college at Open Evening

Bexhill 6th Form College welcomed prospective new students to its first open evening of the year for the September 2018 entry to the College.

On Wednesday, October 18, more than 600 prospective students and their families, travelled from Hastings, Rother, Eastbourne and further afield to see what the college has to offer.

Principal Karen Hucker says the first of the College’s two Open Evenings was a great opportunity for current Year 11 students to visit ahead of the important decision of where they apply to study next year. “Film production, live music, science experiments, catering and hairdressing were just some of the activities being demonstrated by students and staff who were on hand to help and advise throughout the evening,” she said. “‘Your futures so bright, you gotta wear shades’ is the message to prospective students, so the main priority was to host an evening full of energy and enthusiasm across every subject which highlighted the opportunities studying at the college can bring for every young person’s future.”

The last Bexhill College Open Evening of 2017 is on Tuesday, October 31 and is open to everyone. No booking is required. For anyone who cannot make the Open Evenings, there will be tours of the College running over the next two months. No booking needed. Details will be posted on the website: www.bexhillcollege.ac.uk