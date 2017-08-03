Charity working to promote Hastings Pride

An organisation set up to tackle bullying against members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community is teaming up with Hastings Pride as official charity partner.

Diversity Role Models is working closely with organisers of the event, which takes place on Sunday, August 27.

Natasha Scott, arts and entertainment director at Hastings Pride, said: “Diversity Role Models was set up to tackle the too often systemic homophobic, biphobic and transphobic (HBT) bullying that exists within schools, following the suicide of Dominic Crouch who was a victim of homophobic bullying. Its award-winning programme involves sending role models into schools to have open conversations with children about this kind of bullying and has been shown to reduce HBT bullying.”

Hastings Pride has also been working closely with two acts, Earl Grey Band and Kayleigh Ann & Joe to bring three ‘Songs for Pride’.

Natasha said: “We will be releasing these songs over the next two weeks starting now with our first release, White Rabbit, originally recorded by Jefferson Airplane in 1967 and now performed especially for Hastings Pride by two of the best talents in Hastings.

“Videos of the songs will be found on www.hastingspride.co.uk and our Hastings Pride Facebook page. The songs themselves will also be available to download for free where people can make a donation.

“Half of all donations will go to our official charity partner Diversity Role Models with the other half going to Hastings Pride.

“Raising money for Pride will help us towards our growing costs in putting on something which we can all take pride in being part of.

“Hastings Pride and Diversity Role Models will be working together over the next year to pilot a whole town approach to HBT bullying in Hastings, working with schools, sports clubs, and a range of partners to improve and save the lives of LGBT children and young people.”

Alibi and Kid Kapichi, who are widely considered to be two of the best up-and-coming bands in Hastings, will be performing at The Oval on August 27.

Alibi have recently featured on BBC Introducing The South with their track Space Man.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.