Charity walk is the cat’s whiskers with Hastings’ mayor at the helm

Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers joined local animal lovers to step out on a charity walk along Hastings and St Leonards seafront, helping to raise £321.90 for Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29).

The four mile coastal walk started at Winkle Island in Hastings Old Town and continued along the seafront to St Leonards.

At the end of the stretch walkers were received refreshments kindly provided by The White Rock Hotel.

Many walkers wore cat ears, face paint and even cat onesies.

Nikki Hawes, Income Generation and Marketing Officer at Bluebell Ridge says it was an enjoyable afternoon. “For our first ever charity walk it was a great success.

“I would like to thank everyone who came along to support the event and also a big thank you to the White Rock Hotel for their incredible generosity.”

Nikki says that after such a successful walk and ‘fantastic feedback’, Bluebell Ridge is planning to make The Cat Walk an annual event. All profits from the walk will go towards helping the cats and dogs in centre’s care.

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-financing. Each year the branch has to raise more than £150,000 to keep the cattery open. Last year they helped to rescue and rehome over 250 animals in the Hastings, Bexhill and Battle area.

To support Bluebell Ridge, visit the website at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk