Charity coffee morning raises £200

Bluebell Ridge (RSPCA) Cat Rehoming Centre’s first ever coffee morning attracted a good crowd and raised a purrfect amount of cash for the charity.

The Coffee Morning, held on Tuesday May 2, was so successful that Nikki Hawes, Income Generation & Marketing Officer for Bluebell Ridge says they plan to make it a regular event. “It was a great turnout for the first coffee morning at the centre,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who supported our first coffee morning and to our supporters who kindly made delicious home-made treats. Visitors enjoyed a lovely morning in the sunshine and raised over £200.

“We have never been able to hold a coffee morning at the centre before, due to the lack of undercover space. However, last year we were kindly given funding to purchase covers for our gazebo, which now means that we have a fantastic space to hold events – rain or shine! Due to the interest and success of the coffee morning, the centre plans to hold another one in a few months’ time.”

Along with enjoying home-made cakes visitors had the opportunity to admire the bluebells at the centre and visit the cats that are looking for their furrever homes

Bluebell Ridge, Chowns Hill, Hastings also holds three open days throughout the year, the next is on Sunday May 28. Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and entirely self-financing. Each year the branch has to raise more than £150,000 to keep the cattery open. View all of the cats in need of a home at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk