Charity Christmas Fair will be full of festive fun for all

Local charity, The Sara Lee Trust will be holding their spectacular annual Christmas Fair at St John the Evangelist Church, on Saturday, November 18, 10-1.30pm.

The free event is full of festive fun for all the family. Buy Christmas gifts, enjoy homemade refreshments and browse a variety of stalls, which include hand-crafted gifts, decorations, scented candles, jewellery, scarves, beauty products, plants, tombola, raffles and festive food and drink, with light music kindly provided by The Rye Ukulele Experiment.

For children, there will be festive crafts, edible treats such as sweet wreaths, popcorn, candy floss and from 11am there’s an extra special treat for children as they can meet the main man himself, Father Christmas!

Tickets will also be available for the charity’s Grand Christmas Raffle featuring a selection of fantastic prizes, including a 40” LED TV, lunch for two at The Curlew in Bodiam and a V&A quilted throw, retailing at £250.

Nikki Hawes, Fundraising Officer for The Sara Lee Trust says it’s a great event for all ages: “Our Christmas Fair is always a lot of fun and a great way to get into the festive spirit,” she said. “We’d love as many people as possible to come along and support the Trust.”

Entry is free and funds raised will help the Trust continue to provide specialist counselling, complementary therapies and creative therapies to people in Hastings and Rother affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses; with support for their families and carers.

For more information, visit the Trust’s website at: www.saraleetrust.org