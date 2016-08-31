Charity and Hastings council’s bid to tackle dog mess

A charity and the council have joined forces in a bid to tackle the problem of dog mess in town.

Dogs Trust has teamed up with a number of local authorities nationwide, including Hastings Borough Council, to encourage dog owners to pick up after their pet.

The charity has launched an installation in town featuring catchy ‘love lines’ slogans.

The launch took place today (Wednesday, August 31) in Cinque Ports Way, St Leonards.

This is intended to encourage owners to pick up after their dogs and to remind them that ‘any bin will do’ when getting rid of doggy doo.

The installations, one of only seven in the UK, arrived in town after a recent survey by Dogs Trust found 62 per cent of people have witnessed someone failing to pick up after their pooch, while a third of those polled were too polite to call the offender out on their foul play.

Alex Jackson, head of campaigns at Dogs Trust, said: “Dog poo is one of the biggest complaints received by local authorities every year.

“Last year alone local authorities in the UK received more than 81,000 complaints from the public, which is why we are pleased to be working with them to make everyone aware of how simple disposing of dog mess can be.

“Failing to pick up after your dog gives other dogs and their owners a bad name, and, while it is a small minority who don’t scoop their dogs poop, we are hoping The Big Scoop, Dogs Trust nationwide poop campaign, will remind everyone to help keep their area dog poo free, prompt other owners to pick up dog mess and dispose of it in any public bin.

“We are really grateful to Hastings Borough Council for helping Dogs Trust in our mission to make Hastings poop-free.”

The Big Scoop campaign launched nationwide today.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.