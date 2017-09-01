Changes to Hastings Pier’s dog rules

From next week, Hastings Pier Charity will extend the areas in which dogs can go on Hastings Pier.

From Monday (September 4), in addition to promenading the whole pier decking, well-behaved dogs on short leads will be allowed in The Deck building (visitor centre) and Upper Deck bar and viewing platform.

Dogs must be accompanied by responsible owners and on a lead at all times.

Jo Stewart, CEO of Hastings Pier Charity, said: “I have made the decision for us to become even more dog friendly and going forward we will allow dogs into the Visitor Centre and Upper Deck bar.

“As the weather gets colder it allows dog owners a bit of respite if they are walking their dog on the pier.”

Please note that dogs are not allowed in The Pavilion restaurant, Fish & Chip bar or at events (with the exception of assistance dogs).