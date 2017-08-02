Celebrations for the 125th anniversary of museum

Hastings Museum and Art gallery will be celebrating their 125th birthday with a free family event on Wednesday, August 16, 10-4pm.

The formal opening ceremony will be recreated at 3.30pm. There will be activities for all the family to enjoy, including crafts, printing, Punch and Judy, Victorian games, tombola and miniature railway rides. There will also be a chance to see the Classic Cycle Group and Happy Harold the trolleybus. Victorian dress encouraged!

In October 1889, a meeting was held to discuss the possibility of founding a public museum for Hastings. As a result, the Hastings & St Leonards Museum Association was formed in August of the following year.

There will be a special trail available for children throughout the summer holidays. No parking in Museum grounds