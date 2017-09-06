Celebration launch of 1066 energy campaign

Head down to the Stade, Hastings Old Town this weekend for the Free Big Happy Sun-day, a day of family fun and celebration to launch the 1066 Energy Campaign for Local Energy.

The jam packed day (Sunday September 10, 10-4pm) will include free interactive games and art activities for children such as solar boat making, cycle powered smoothies, toy car racing, the world’s smallest solar powered cinema, music, singing, exhibition stands, massage, giveaways and a morning salute to the sun yoga session.

Visitors will also be able to join the 1066 Energy Campaign for local energy to power the local economy.

A spokesperson said: “Together we can make our homes warmer, our bills more affordable and waste less energy.”

For more information visit: www.1066energy.org.uk