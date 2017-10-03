Celebrating those who give ‘incredible care’ at hospices

St Michael’s Hospice will join forces with hospices across the UK to celebrate Hospice Care Week, October 9-15.

The theme for Hospice Care Week, which is led by national hospice and palliative care charity Hospice UK, is ‘We are hospice care.’

The event is held to raise awareness of the diverse range of people involved in providing and supporting hospice care. From nurses to volunteers, chefs to chaplains and corporate partners to carers, the week celebrates the contribution of everyone involved in hospice care.

St Michael’s Hospice will be highlighting stories about their staff, volunteers, donors and supporters with members of the public, and encouraging people to share stories using the hashtag #WeAreHospiceCare.

Hospice care supports adults and children living with life-limiting illness to live life as fully as possible. The wide-ranging support provided by local hospices includes medical care, wellbeing therapies such as massage, emotional support such as counselling and volunteer-led support, including befriending. Each year across the UK approximately 200,000 terminally ill people receive hospice care.

Tracey Bleakley, Chief Executive Hospice UK, says hospice care is diverse. “It involves many people with different skills and talents from all walks of life coming together to deliver incredible care,” she said. “They are all united by their passionate commitment to the special ethos of hospice care and ensuring that everyone they support is treated with kindness, dignity and respect. Hospice Care Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate everyone who contributes to hospices across the UK.”