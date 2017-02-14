Celebrating immigrants’ contribution with selfies in Hastings

Hastings Green Party is inviting people to celebrate the contribution of immigrants to the UK with a display of selfies on Monday (February 20).

The One Day Without Us event is just one of dozens organised up and down the country on the UN World Day of Social Justice.

“We wanted to take part in this event to celebrate, and to express our thanks for, the huge contribution made by migrants in the UK,” Green Party spokesman Julia Hilton said.

“It’s a chance to show that as a community we’re united against the politics of division, and welcome the people from all over the world who have chosen to make their lives in Hastings.”

People can take a picture with a message of thanks and share them in advance on the One Day Without Us Hastings Facebook page or sent to onedaywithoutushastings@gmail.com.

The photos will be part of a display in the town centre outside Caffe Nero at 1pm, with passersby invited to contribute their own messages.

