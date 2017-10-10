Celebrating a 45 year friendship

A delegation of adults and children from Hastings and St Leonards enjoyed the launch of the Hastings Week celebrations in Hastings French twin town, Béthune.

This year’s twinning visit was a special 45th anniversary celebration and a special charter was signed to certify the momentus occasion.

The delegation stayed with host families some of whom have been hosting families from Hastings since 1972.

The trip included a trip to La Louvre Museum, shopping in nearby towns and a visit to the local regional football stadium.

Béthune is a city in northern France, south west of Lille. The twinning link with Hastings is officially the longest on-going exchange since 1972.

A special reception was held at Béthune town hall where a celebratory charter was signed by The Mayor of Béthune Olivier Gacquerre, Deputy Director of culture for Béthune Maryse Bertoux and, standing in for the Mayor of Hastings, Cllr Judy Rogers, the charter was signed by Ken Sharples, Chairman of the Hastings Association of Twin Towns.

The Mayor of Béthune says it was a special occasion. “Twinning gives a very important opportunity to enhance the relationship between the two towns of Béthune and Hastings,” he said. “It’s focus, primarily for friendship, can then expand to healthy relationships with business’s, school’s, charities etcetera.”

Ken Sharples said he was delighted to have signed the charter, adding: “Today marked a very important anniversary between Hastings and Béthune and we are very grateful to everyone in Béthune for their hospitality.”