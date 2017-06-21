Cats, cake and chat at rehoming centre event

Cat lovers are invited to a fundraising coffee morning at Bluebell Ridge cat rehoming centre, Chown’s Hill, Hastings on Tuesday, July 4, 10-12noon.

Myra Grove, centre manager said: “There will be lovely home-made cakes, a few stalls and a chance to chat with other animal lovers. The cattery will also be open at 11am to meet the cats who are looking for loving new homes. “Everyone is welcome. Entry is £2.50, which includes coffee or tea and a slice of cake.”

Bluebell Ridge is owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings branch of the RSPCA. It is a separate charity within the national body and entirely self-financing. Each year the branch has to raise more than £150,000. It relies on the support of the public to continue its vital work. Last year they helped to rescue and rehome over 200 animals in Hastings and Rother. www.bluebellridge.org.uk