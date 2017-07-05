Cars are the stars at Pestalozzi transport show

Petrol-heads headed for Pestalozzi last Sunday when it hosted its first ever cavalcade of transport on its Sedlescombe estate.

On show were a wide selection of vintage cars, commercials and motorbikes ranging from 1925 to present day.

Pestalozzi Calvacade of Transport Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170307-055207001

The sun shone and visitors were also able to enjoy plenty of other attractions such as live music from local band Loose Ends Untied, a Pimms and beer tent, Hog roast, BBQ, craft stalls, and children’s entertainment.

The show was opened by the Mayor of Hastings, Councillor Judy Rogers, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Nigel Sinden and Mrs Mary Barnes, Chair of Rother District Council. The day included a baton twirling performance, fire engine display and music from local band Loose Ends UnTied. The beautiful grounds of the Pestalozzi estate provided the perfect backdrop for the vintage cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles and military transport as well as offering welcome shade under a magnificent copper beech tree.

Pestalozzi CEO, Sue Walton commented “We were absolutely delighted with the turnout and we owe a great debt of thanks to everyone who made the day such a success. I would particularly like to pay tribute to Nigel Hogben who helped to steer us safely through months of preparation and planning and ensured that everyone had a fantastic time.”

Visitor Nicki Verrall said: “This has been a really fun family day out with something for everyone. We will definitely be coming again next year.”

Pestalozzi Calvacade of Transport Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170307-055301001

The event raised nearly £5,000 for the charity which provides educational scholarships to young people from around the world and Pestalozzi hopes to hold it again next year.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk

Pestalozzi Calvacade of Transport Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170307-055038001

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3 Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Pestalozzi Calvacade of Transport Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170307-055049001

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Pestalozzi Calvacade of Transport Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170307-055016001

Pestalozzi Calvacade of Transport Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170307-054953001

Pestalozzi Calvacade of Transport Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-170307-055145001