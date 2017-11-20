Carnival Committee formed Meet the team bringing carnival to the town

A well-attended AGM at the East Hastings Sea Angling Club resulted in a large and enthusiastic committee all geared up to deliver the 2018 50th Hastings Old Town Carnival.

They are President: Bill Wicking, Chairman: Keith Leech, Vice Chairmen: Elizabeth Fowler and Sarah Murray, Secretary Heather Leech, Treasurer: Tina Burgess, Minutes Secretary: Reg Wood. Committee: Hannah Burgess, Ion Castro, Mags Cooper, Bruce Dowling, Jacqui Fitzgerald, Peter Gould. Alan Griffiths, Michelle Melville, Mark Hall, John Pond, Kevin Towner. Not in picture Hannah Burgess, Sue Castro, Nikki Parker, Judy Rogers, Andria Trunchion, Harry Wheatcroft and Harris Woodcock.

Spokesman Ion Castro added, “Don’t forget Donations Evening on Sunday 26 November, 5.30 for 6pm when money collected at this year’s Carnival and Pram Race will be shared out amongst local good causes. Everyone is welcome and this is your opportunity to learn about the organisations that we support by attending the donations evening”.