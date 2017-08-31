Car collides into two vehicles in Hastings late-night smash

Police are hunting two men following a road traffic collision on Tuesday (August 29).

Just after 10.50pm officers received a report that two men in a red Citroen Saxa car had run off after their vehicle collided with two parked cars, namely a Seat and a Citroen.

Sussex Police said the men were described as white, in their 20s and wore white polo shirts.

They ran down Dudley Road and then onto a footpath leading towards Harold Road.

Anyone with information can contact police at www.sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 123 of 04/07.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.