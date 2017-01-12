Can Hastings hot shot make it nine in a row?

Hastings United Football Club hot shot Frannie Collin will be aiming to continue his remarkable scoring run tonight (Tuesday).

Collin has scored in all of United’s last eight Ryman Football League Division One South matches and will be aiming to make it nine as Ramsgate travel to The Pilot Field for a 7.45pm kick-off.

United manager Darren Hare said: “I think he just epitomises what I’m trying to build. He looks after himself, very rarely misses games through injury and he’s a great finisher. When you’re in a rich vein of goalscoring form, things drop for you. He’s been fantastic.”

Collin’s run of scoring in successive fixtures puts him within three of Leicester City marksman Jamie Vardy, who set a Premier League record for netting in 11 consecutive matches last season.

United, whose scheduled trip to Three Bridges on Saturday was postponed yesterday because of snow, are 10th in the table and nine points adrift of the play-off places, although they have at least two games in hand on all the teams above them.

Since their last outing at home to Three Bridges seven days ago, United have signed Jack Evans on a month's loan from National League club Maidstone United and fellow midfielder Bradley Stevenson, who is close to the first team at Gillingham, to help cope with something of an injury crisis.

United, who have now netted 80 league goals this season and 101 in all competitions, are expected to be without Barry Cogan, Sam Cruttwell, Richard Davies, Jack Harris, Harry Stannard and possibly Jerrome Sobers through injury tonight, although Ollie Rowe is likely to return.

Temperatures are forecast to be very low this evening and United will certainly be hoping the pitch doesn't freeze. Return to this website later today to find out if the game will go ahead.

