Campaigners to meet to decide next steps in saving St Leonards post office

The campaign to save St Leonards’ Crown post office marks its first birthday next month.

Campaigners have decided to hold a public meeting on Saturday (October 21) to bring residents up to date with developments and to seek views on the next steps.

The meeting, which starts at 11am at the Isabel Blackman Centre, South Street, will be followed by an opportunity for everyone to attend a co-ordinated ‘mass posting’ of letters, to highlight the importance of the Crown post office.

People will have an opportunity to ask questions of politicians and campaigners.

Individual reports will be given, including the status of the Pledge campaign where people signed certificates and committed to boycott non-Post Office goods sold in a franchised shop.

The campaign team of volunteers will report on the visit made by them to the Post Office HQ in London and speak about links made with Newhaven campaigners.

People are asked to prepare letters in advance for the ‘mass posting’ event, and to queue up to buy a stamp. The letters may either be any letter due for posting which residents wish to bring along or letters may be written to Paula Vennells, CEO, Post Office Ltd, Finsbury Dials, Finsbury Street, London EC2Y 9AQ.