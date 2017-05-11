Campaigners’ ‘funeral’ for fossil fuels in Hastings Old Town

Campaigners in Hastings will be staging a New Orleans-style marching jazz band funeral parade for fossil fuels in the Old Town on Saturday (May 13).

The event, complete with coffin, sashes and decorated umbrellas aims to highlight climate change, with campaigners urging East Sussex County Council to stop investing people’s pensions in oil, coal and gas.

The mourners will be assembling at 1pm in Butlers Gap (The Giant Chessboard), George Street. Anyone wishing to participate is encouraged to dress in black and join the parade at the start point.

The event, organised by Fossil Free Hastings and Don’t Frack with Sussex. is part of a global week of action against fossil fuel companies, which includes events in South Africa, Finland and the Philippines.

The East Sussex Pension Fund, administered by the county council, holds the pensions for a wide range of organisations from across East Sussex, and is estimated to have more than £172m invested in the fossil fuels, say campaigners.

Beccy McCray, a spokeswoman for Don’t Frack with Sussex, said: “Unless we rapidly replace fossil fuels with cleaner sources of energy we’ll soon pass a danger point, with potentially disastrous consequences for many people and countries on Earth.

“That’s why fossil fuels need to stay dead and buried – it’s their funeral or ours.”

A spokesman for the East Sussex Pension Fund said divesting of assets in the energy sector would mean the fund’s ability to influence the direction of individual companies and the national and international energy sector would be ‘severely curtailed’.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.