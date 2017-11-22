Calendar’s spectacular local scenes

The St Michael’s Hospice 2018 calendar, which celebrates the talents of twelve local artists with spectacular scenes from around the area, is now available.

The calendar features scenes of Hastings and Rother, areas that the hospice supports, and includes Bodiam Castle, Bourne Valley in Hastings Old Town, Mermaid Street, Rye, Bexhill’s Bathing Station and St Mary the Virgin Church, Battle.

Rye At Night by Derek Clemans is the September image in the St Michael's 2017 calendar. SUS-171122-084706001

Retail Manager Alex Knight said: “We are very grateful to everyone who has contributed to our 2018 calendar, which features twelve local scenes across Hastings and Rother, all kindly submitted by local artists. Our calendar is bright and colourful, keeping the hospice in the heart of the home 365 days of the year.

“The calendar costs £5 and all funds raised from the sales will help the Hospice to provide essential palliative care to adults living with a life-limiting illness or bereavement.”

The hospice also has a range of ten Christmas cards, which are carefully selected and include a range of festive designs alongside four exclusive cards produced by local artists Tracey Brown and Stella Viner.

Alex added: “Our Christmas cards are a great way to make a charitable donation every year and are perfect to send to friends who may not know about the services that the Hospice provides locally.”

Calendars and Christmas cards are available from any St Michael’s hospice charity shop, from the hospice reception in St Leonards. Alternatively hospice Calendar or Christmas cards can be ordered by calling the hospice retail team on 01424 728728 or email retail@stmichaelshospice.com