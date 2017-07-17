Busy weekend for Hastings Lifeboat crews

Hastings RNLI’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) and its volunteer crew experienced a busy weekend, being called out three times.

Hastings ILB launched at 2:46pm on Saturday (July 15) to reports of an unconscious kite-surfer being dragged by his kite off of Marina, St Leonards. The ILB was quickly on scene and thankfully found the surfer to be safely ashore with his kite and did not require medical assistance.

The kite-surfer confirmed he was being dragged, but had managed to get himself to the beach. The surfer’s board was still missing but after a quick search of the area, it could not be located and the ILB was then stood down.

Saturday’s second incident occurred when Dover Coastguard requested the immediate launch of Hastings ILB at 6.03pm after reports of a person in the water on the western side of Hastings Pier and thought to be in difficulty. Once on scene the ILB located the person 100 metres from the shoreline.

The crew checked on the man’s welfare, and found them to be happily swimming, though fully clothed. The person was advised to return to shore for his own safety, and once there was met by Sussex Police and Hastings Coastguard Rescue team and given safety advice.

On Sunday, the ILB was requested to launch at 2:09pm after reports of a catamaran in difficulty off Rock-a-Nore. The ILB was quickly on scene and established an alongside tow. The vessel was then brought safely back to Hastings Motor Boat and Yacht Club where Hastings Coastguard Rescue team were waiting.

