Busy Hastings road to close for seven weeks

A busy Hastings road will close for seven weeks for resurfacing work.

St Helen’s Road will close to traffic from 7am on Monday, October 9 and is scheduled to reopen at 5pm on Friday, December 1.

The closure will be in place 24 hours a day during this time, with a suitable diversion in place via Elphinstone Road, The Ridge, Junction Road and Sedlescombe Road North in both directions.

An East Sussex Highways spokesman said: “We will do our best to give you vehicular access to your property or business. There will be restricted access and delays at times so please talk to our team on site.

“There will be pedestrian access during this time.

“Please park your vehicle off-road or in another location otherwise your vehicle may be towed away. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

“We apologise if our works cause disruption to your bus service. Please check with the bus company for any alterations to the service during this time.”