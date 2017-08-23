Busy Hastings road to close for resurfacing

A busy Hastings road is to be closed for four nights for resurfacing work.

The Ridge will be shut from its junction with Grove Road to The Ridge Community Fire Station, each night from Tuesday, August 29 to Saturday, September 2.

It will close each evening from 8pm to 6am the following morning.

The closure is to resurface this section of the busy road. Pedestrian access will remain in place during this time. A diversion for vehicles will be signposted in the area.

East Sussex Highways apologises for any disruption the works may cause, and advises bus passengers to check with the bus company for any changes to services.

On-street parking will also be restricted during this time and people are advised to park elsewhere or risk their vehicle being towed. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones to signal where restrictions are in place.