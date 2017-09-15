Busy evening for Hastings fire crews

Firefighters faced a busy evening after being called to three incidents in Hastings and St Leonards last night (Thursday).

The evening began with crews attending the scene of a fire inside a derelict building in Holmhurst Lane, St Leonards at around 5.55pm.

Two Hastings appliances were sent to the scene where firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

Shortly afterwards fire crews were called to a bin fire in Robertson Street, Hastings. Crews arrived on the scene at around 6.53pm and again used a hose reel jet on the flames.

Later in the evening, at around 11.05pm, Hastings firefighters were called out again after reports of an out of control bonfire at a home in Chambers Road, St Leonards.