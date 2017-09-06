Bust 2 Burlesque at the Printworks

Another night of world class Burlesque comes to The Printworks, Hastings this Saturday (September 9) at 8pm. Internationally renowned dancers Miss Betsy Rose, voted the UK’s Best Burlesque Performer 2016 and Kitty Bang Bang return to the cool surroundings of The Printworks, 14 Claremont.

A packed night of glamour, gorgeousness and celebration of classic Burlesque with a full on party atmosphere and no cheesy cabaret in sight, organisers Sweet and Dandy say the audience can expect four performances from these drop-dead gorgeous ladies.

Classic Burlesque star, Miss Betsy Rose is described as one of London’s most prestigious headline performers and a key figure on the International Burlesque scene. Betsy Rose has dazzled audiences on every continent around the globe with her mesmerising and classic acts for almost a decade.

Kitty Bang Bang is known as the ‘whisky-soaked, fire-breathin’, chopper ridin’ Princess of British Burlesque’.

The performance was a sell-out last year, and Sweet and Dandy say this year the audience can expect even more, adding:

“At £15 a ticket, you also get to stay on after the show and venture upstairs to the HIPHOP night starting at 10.30 with DJ Statis, Beatfox and Phonetic until late. So, two nights for the price of one. Don’t delay as tickets are limited.” www.sweetanddandy.co.uk/tickets