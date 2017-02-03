Why pay-per-click should be part of your online marketing strategy

If you are serious about your business then you are most likely aware of the principle of value for value.

That is, if you want to get something, you must be willing to give something in return. Free promotional methods can bring good results but if you want great results for your business then you should seriously consider trying out paid online advertising methods such as pay-per-click or PPC Marketing. Here are 10 reasons why it can have a great impact on your business and benefits you can get from it.

Because It Provides First Page Exposure On The Top Of the Most Popular Search Engines:

If you want your business to succeed online then you must aspire to be on the first page on the top three search engines, namely, Google, Yahoo and Bing. In fact, some experts would say that you should be on the top five of the results. This is because people rarely click on the search results below the 5th listing. Even fewer are those who bother to go to the succeeding pages. If you want your website to reach a top five position on the search engines then pay-per-click marketing is the way to go.

Because It Provides Immediate Traffic:

It is so easy and fast to setup a PPC campaign on Google, Yahoo and Bing. If you are working with an expert, the account set-up may take less than 1 hour. This is the reason why PPC marketing is also the fastest way to get traffic to any website. After an hour or so of putting up your PPC ad, you can expect people clicking on your ad and visiting your site. This is why PPC is ideal for new websites with little or no exposure.

Because It Provides Consistent Traffic:

PPC does not only provide immediate traffic, it also provides consistent traffic. It’s important that traffic should be consistent on a daily basis and you can do that by using PPC. You can easily set your daily budget and see your traffic grows day by day. The bigger your daily budget is, the more traffic you can get to your site.

Because It Provides Targeted Traffic:

Visitor numbers do not mean anything. If you want to attract more customers to your site, then you need to get the most targeted visitors to see what you have to offer. And in PPC, you are giving a chance to target those people who have an immediate need for your products and services. By targeting the keywords that your prospective customers will type in the search engines, you are exposing your business to the highest quality of visitors that you can’t find elsewhere. The more targeted traffic your business will get, the better chance for you to convert them as high-paying customers or clients.

Because It Allows You to Change Your Ads Easily:

With PPC you can change, edit, test and optimise your ads to make sure that they will bring you the results you are looking for. If you think your current ad is not attracting your target market then you can easily change it until you get the right combination of keywords, ad texts and landing page. Ultimately, what PPC gives you is control over your ads, the message you want to send out and the people you want to reach.

Because It Allows You to Test Your Campaign Easily:

Free ways to advertise online can be very effective but they can also be very inefficient. To make sure that you are not wasting your time, you should be able to test the effectiveness of your campaign. This is something that can be easily done with PPC marketing. With PPC, you can set up a campaign, run an ad campaign for a month and then check the data afterwards to see if the campaign is successful or not. If not, then you can simply make changes to it. You can even make a split test and compare the campaigns to each other to see which is performing well.

Because It Allows You to Reach More People:

When you visit websites, you often see advertisements displayed on different parts of the site. Most of those ads are usually from Google. You can just imagine the number of people you will be able to reach with ads like those. And the best thing about Google’s sponsored ads is that they are posted in some of the most popular

websites on the Internet. In case you just want to show your ads in Google search network, you can also do that. You can even enable the Search Network and the Display Network to your campaign to reach even more people.

Because It Allows You to Track Results:

The problem with conventional ways of advertising is that it is hard to track whether or not you are successful in reaching your target audience. When you put up an ad in a newspaper, the only thing that you can do is to rely on readership data (which is not very accurate). With PPC though, you can track your ads and other parameters easily and accurately. You can tell whether a particular keyword or ad campaign is effective. You can even know where your money has gone, down to the last pence. This means you can determine ROI faster with a PPC campaign. Some PPC vendors like Google Adwords even offer conversion tracking tools that you can use to track whether or not a campaign is earning you money.

Because It Allows You to Have Geo-Targeted Ads:

With PPC, you can choose which parts of the globe your advertisement will be visible. This is especially useful for local business. If you have a window cleaning business in Eastbourne, for example, and you only operate with the immediate vicinity, then it is useless to show your ads to people outside of Sussex or even outside of Eastbourne. With PPC, you don’t only get to choose where your ads will be visible, you also get to choose when it will be displayed. You can target multiple or single (cities, counties and countries) and ban those which you don’t want your ads to be shown in. With some PPC vendors like Google Adwords, you can also input your address directly in your ads making it even more relevant to the searchers which in return will be converted to higher click-through-rate.

Because It Allows You to Schedule Your Ads:

Most local businesses which have physical locations typically operate on regular working hours each day. And with PPC, you are able to show your ads during the exact working hours of your operation and disable it on the hours of non-operation. By doing this, you make sure that only those people who are looking for your business in your working hours will be the ones who can see your ads.

Conclusion: There is no better source of hungry people who are willing to spend their money on products or services than PPC. Search engines are where people look for solutions when they have problems. And if you use PPC to offer real-world solutions to the problems of those hungry people, then your customer base and business growth will surely skyrocket in a short space of time. If you’re not yet doing PPC marketing, you should consider starting today.

info@wsileadingwebdevelopment.co.uk - 01323 724159.