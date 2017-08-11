Wheels in motion on series of BID projects

The newly-formed Love Hastings Ltd has started work to improve the safety, appearance, events and marketing in the town centre following the launch of the Hastings Business Improvement District (BID).

While the summer tourist season is well underway, Love Hastings Ltd is now planning its Christmas festivities. It is working towards expanding the Christmas Lights Switch On event by introducing more lights and decorations in the BID area and organising a procession, alongside late-night shopping and more.

Chloe Dyas, marketing and events coordinator, said: “We were delighted to sponsor the freefall parachute display at the hugely successful Pirate Day this year. We are now looking forward to supporting other local events in the town centre including the new Storylines Festival in Rock Alley, a Strongman competition in Robertson Street, and of course, the Christmas Lights Switch On. The BID understands the importance of community-led and family-friendly events, which encourage footfall and promote the town as a vibrant place to shop, eat and discover.

In May 2017, the BID introduced a business support warden who can be seen patrolling the town centre and supporting businesses with issues such as anti-social behaviour and shoplifting. The warden was recently called about a gentleman who was disorientated and slumped in a chair for a couple of hours outside a town centre café. Following a brief conversation, it was evident the gentleman needed medical attention and, after being assisted by the warden to the walk-in centre, it was quickly established he was having a heart attack.

The BID encourages all businesses to seek assistance if they do not feel comfortable approaching an individual on their property.

If the individual looks unwell, the advice is to contact the emergency services and the business support warden as soon as possible; it could save a life.

The BID is also currently in the process of looking at cost-saving initiatives on essential services for all businesses across the town centre, with a focus on waste disposal and energy saving ideas.

The team has also called an extraordinary meeting with the Board of Directors to discuss appointing new board members, introducing a Heritage Action Zone in the area and undertaking additional projects in the White Rock area.

Visit www.hastingsbid.co.uk or contact office@lovehastings.com for details.