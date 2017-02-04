VIDEO: MP visits scientific vacuum firm

Amber Rudd, MP for Hastings and Rye, visited local scientific vacuum company Kurt J. Lesker to take a tour of the facilities and to discuss the success of its operations in Hastings, issues in relation to the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union, staff recruitment and finding suitable premises to accommodate planned growth.

During the visit on Friday, January 20, the MP toured the clean room facility where high technology vacuum deposition systems are assembled and tested by a team of engineers and scientists. The systems are exported globally to the aerospace, optics and semiconductor industries and are used by renowned institutions and pioneering scientists.

Amber Rudd also met with the company’s international sales team, learning how their multi-lingual employees, from across Europe, help the company to meet the needs of its global customer base.

Lee Howell MD said: “It’s great to have support at the highest level for advanced technology manufacturing companies exporting across Europe.”

Overall, the visit was extremely positive, with Ms Rudd seeing how this local company’s work is succeeding in enabling technology for a better world from their Hastings based European headquarters.

