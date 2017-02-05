Top recognition for social venture

The Let’s Do Business Group (LDBG) has been recognised as a leading social business, winning the prestigious Growth Champion title in the national 2016 NatWest SE100 Awards.

The LDBG team, the leading provider of business advice, training and finance in the South East, based in Ocean House, St Leonards, was presented with the accolade at an awards evening at the NatWest/RBS conference centre in London.

Growth Champion is awarded to the social venture which has experienced financial growth over continuous years.

Graham Marley, LDBG chief executive, said: “It is always great to be recognised for an award, particularly at a national level. I am very proud of the team and the work they do helping hundreds of businesses each year to start up and grow. This award is a testament to their hard work and commitment.”

The NatWest SE100 Awards recognises social enterprises which have demonstrated some of the best business practice within the sector and celebrates their growth, impact, ambition and resilience in the UK. They were chosen from almost 1,500 social ventures on the NatWest SE100 Index – which tracks the progress and impact of social enterprises in the UK.

The awards were hosted by Simon Jacobs, chief administrative officer commercial and private banking at RBS, and chairman of NatWest Social and Community Capital.

Julie Baker, head of enterprise at NatWest RBS, praised the winners for their ‘determination not just to make money but to make a difference’.

She told them: “We value what you do, both for the economy and for our communities. We want you to shout loud about your achievements because we want to demonstrate that social businesses are also good businesses.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/ 2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hastingsobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @HastingsObs

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Hastings Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.