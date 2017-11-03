The Work People: Helping People Prepare for Work

When it comes to advancing your career, or even taking the first step on the career ladder, sometimes a little extra support can make the world of difference.

Training courses aimed at preparing people for the workplace are an incredibly useful way to gain knowledge, gather experience, and network amongst contemporaries and employers. Training for work can transform lives.

The Work People are a Social Enterprise Recruitment Consultancy and they are here to help you!

They work with local businesses to match local people with great jobs and in the process, plough the profits back into the communities to help people have a better life.

Businesses call upon The Work People to find temporary and permanent staffing, organise bespoke advertising campaigns and offer independent advice on training.

Candidates work with The Work Place to find great jobs through career consultancy, personal and vocational development courses and using the high-street job seeking office spaces.

The WorkPlace Mission is:

They want everyone to have good working lives

To identify and access suitable learning, employment and enterprise opportunities

To build strong social economies

And help businesses find the right people with the right skills and at the right time

What makes The Work People stand out from any other employment and recruitment agency is the fact that they are a Social Enterprise Organisation. They are proud to stand by the following values:

To put people and places before profit

Encourage and place trust in people to create, deliver and learn

They are ambitious in their plans and restless in delivering results

Act with pride and integrity in their responsibility to develop social value

They believe in better and continue to challenge inequality and wastefulness.

The Work People are more than a recruitment agency, they are here to help you develop your knowledge and skills, including how to prepare for work. Their support means people can get their foot on the ladder and gain confidence by receiving the necessary guidance on getting that dream job.

Last year The Work People helped 2,842 people at their hubs in Hastings and St Leonards, they gave 1,020 people careers advice appointments and supported 12,854 career management activities. They know of 206 people who secured a job after seeing the team at The Work People, on average that is more than 17 people per month who got a job!

The Team at The Work People are friendly, concerned, and knowledgeable local people dedicated to helping people reach their potential in work. If you’d like to find out more, please contact David on 01424 237237.