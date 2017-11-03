The importance of health and safety regulations

If you’re planning building works to your property it’s worth knowing what regulations are now in place and ensuring your builder is aware of his responsibilities with regard Health & Safety

Construction is well known to be a high risk industry although there has been a significant reduction in the rate of incidents and injuries over the last 20 years.

This reduction is mainly due to legislation which started back in 1974 with the Health & Safety at Work Act and has continued to develop over the years, legislation which is initiated and enforced by the HSE.

Unfortunately not all companies take into account their responsibilities under this legislation and it’s a sad fact that 30 workers were killed in construction in the time period 2016/17. The main causes of fatality are being struck by a moving vehicle, falling from height and being struck by flying or falling debris on site. Incidents can mostly be avoided if the correct H&S is in place e.g. harnesses for those on a scaffold, nets to catch falling debris and a complete and comprehensive vehicle management system.

In simple terms all builders, be they a ‘man with a van’ or a nationwide construction company, have a duty to protect themselves, their workers, clients and the general public.

Correct personal protective equipment should be worn regardless of the works to be undertaken and workers should be fully trained and competent to carry out the tasks required.

She also recommends anyone considering building work take a look at the CDM Regulations 2015 which outlines the responsibility for each duty holder. These can be found on the HSE website at http://www.hse.gov.uk/construction/cdm/2015/index.htm.