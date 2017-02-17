Strike timetable on Southern services outlined

Southern Rail has released details of the trains it expects to run on Wednesday February 22, during the 24-hour strike by the RMT union.

The operator expects to run a similar ‘three-quarter’ service to the last RMT strike on January 23.

Online journey planners will be updated 24 hours in advance.

Southern has outlined the following changes:

No Southern West London Line services between Clapham Junction and Milton Keynes Central via Kensington Olympia / Watford Junction

No Southern service between Leatherhead and Guildford (four trains a day).

Buses replace Rye – Ashford International shuttle services in the morning and evening peaks, but most services between Ashford International and Brighton will operate.

Some trains will not operate between London Bridge and Brighton, Eastbourne or Littlehampton.

Some services will not operate between Brighton and Seaford / Eastbourne / Hastings / Ashford and between Brighton and / Bognor Regis / Littlehampton / Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central and others will have fewer carriages than normal.

Most services that only run between Brighton and Hove will not operate.

Angie Doll, passenger services director at Southern said:“We will be running as many trains as possible on Wednesday, but our advice to passengers is to expect some disruption and check on our website before you travel.”

Passengers are advised to check the Southern website www.southernrailway.com for further details including how to claim strike compensation.

