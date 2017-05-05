Silk & Co merges with Ashdown Hurrey

After 27 years of trading, accountancy firm Silk & Co has recently merged with another local firm of accountants, Ashdown Hurrey.

Peter Silk has been trading from offices in Havelock Road, Hastings since he set up his own practice in the 1980s.

On 1 April 2017, Peter moved just two doors up to Ashdown Hurrey’s offices, where a good number of his former colleagues that he worked alongside prior to setting up Silk & Co are part of the team.

Peter said: “Ashdown Hurrey is a well-regarded local firm that shares my approach and values and will allow my clients to receive the same level of personal service they are accustomed to whilst being able to take advantage of advances in technology. We are very much still open for business and with the additional support, we will continue to offer loyal clients the service always enjoyed and will happily take on additional work.”

Jeff Moore, one of the directors at Ashdown Hurrey’s Hastings office, said “When Peter approached us we were keen to talk. His firm has always had a good reputation and we knew it would be a good fit in terms of sharing resources to ensure clients still receive a high quality service.”

Sue Lee, who has worked closely with Peter since he set up, joins him at 20 Havelock Road.