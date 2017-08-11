Post Office agrees to move service to convenience store

The Post Office has agreed to relocate St Georges Road Post Office to JN Convenience Store, on Whitefriars Road.

The date of the move will be announced at a future date.

It will be a modern, open-plan local style branch, with post office services delivered from a till alongside the convenience store’s retail counter. Services will be provided throughout the shop opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 6am – 8pm; and Sunday, 7am – 8pm.

This will see the branch will open an extra 60 hours a week and will mark the end to lunchtime closing. The move from Vicarage Road is with the postmaster’s agreement.

This move is part of a major modernisation programme across the Post Office network.

During public consultation, the firm received seven individual responses from customers and local representatives. The main feedback commented about the availability of space and privacy in the proposed store to accommodate a post office.

The new-style branch will be built in line with post office specifications to ensure sufficient space for the new service to operate alongside the retail offer. Staff will be fully aware of the need to respect customer privacy and confidentiality. Customers will also be asked to stand back from the counter when awaiting service.