New interactive play area for youngsters

A new indoor play and learning facility has opened in Hastings Old Town.

Entrepreneur Anna Beck realised there was a gap in the market for families looking for indoor fun locally as many parents are disengaged with soft-play facilities, so she came up with the idea of Discovery Playground.

SUS-170610-133349001

She said: “I was struggling to find safe indoor places for us to visit where I could take my young children, somewhere that we could all enjoy. I often missed parent-toddler groups due to my baby’s nap times. My toddler in particular loves pouring and digging, but it’s so cold in the outdoor play areas during the winter and also difficult to watch my two small people at the same time. Discovery Playground provides safe, indoor play options such as digging, pouring, construction and art as well as a range of interactive walls and activities, housed in a safe and warm environment.”

Anna has four children and was keen to offer something for older children too. The first floor of the Grade II-listed building she is leasing offers a range of interactive ball chutes, magnetic walls, lego walls as well as alternating science and art activities. She has plans to expand the business in years to come. She said: “We’re starting small, but aiming big.”

Discovery Playground is open 10am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday and is available for exclusive-use party bookings on Sundays. On Tuesdays, it is open until 5pm and offers a discount to local residents from 12pm until close.

SUS-170610-133424001