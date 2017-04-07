NatWestBoostBus visiting Hastings supporting start-ups and connecting entrepreneurs

NatWest is working closely with the Start Up Team from the Let’s Do Business Group, to provide support and advice, along with representatives from Business East Sussex and Sussex Coast College, who will be on board the NatWestBoostBus to support current and future business owners.

NatWest is committed to motivating and inspiring the next generation of business leaders. That's why they're helping to support and connect people interested in starting and growing their own business.

Following the success of the 2016 tour, where NatWest engaged with more than 5,000 entrepreneurs, start-up and small business owners, they are excited to announce that the NatWestBoostBus will be touring again this year. Visiting the Station Plaza Campus of Sussex Coast College in Hastings, on Wednesday 26th April, 10am-4pm.

The tour will feature the NatWest Mobile Business School, a 1966 Routemaster Bus, which will be offering free, impartial advice, celebrating entrepreneurial communities across the South East to connect and inspire individuals to turn their business ideas into a reality and provide guidance to those already running.

Angela Byrne, regional managing director, London & South East, Business Banking at NatWest, said: “Our mobile business bus is a great way to get into local communities and support aspiring business owners. By collaborating with local experts, we hope to provide a broader range of support to help more entrepreneurs realise their business ambitions across the South East than ever before”.