Is your house worth more?

Two Sussex towns are in the top ten areas of Britain that have seen the biggest increase in property values this year.

Seaford, in East Sussex, and Shoreham-by-Sea, in West Sussex, took the fifth and ninth spot in terms of property price hikes.

Seaford saw its property rising in value by 14.29 per cent, with an average home now £351,888, while Shoreham-by-Sea saw property value rise by 13.80 per cent, meaning the average home costs £387,248.

The research was conducted by property website Zoopla, which revealed today that property values across Britain have increased by an average 7.35 per cent since the start of the year.

That’s a total of £19,348 or almost £57 a day.

The South East saw the third biggest price rise in the country at 8.44 per cent.

Lawrence Hall at Zoopla said: “2016 has certainly been an historic year with the events of the last six months giving rise to potential political uncertainty.

“However, the property market – it seems – remains resilient and property values across Britain have continued to grow.”

He added: “As city centre living becomes increasingly less affordable, our figures show significant increases in property values of commuter towns.”

Zoopla’s search figures showed ‘garden’ was the most popular term by those using its website, followed by ‘garage’. It has also seen an increase in people putting ‘parking’ into their searches, with it being the fourth most searched-for term.