Expo returns for 15th year

The Let’s Do Business: Hastings Expo returns again to The Hastings Centre next month

Does it really seem that long ago since its inaugural show in 2003? Bringing together 100’s of business owners, directors and managers, it’s become part of the autumn calendar for the business community. Our key supporters, The Hastings Observer, Platinum Business Magazine and the Hastings Chamber of Commerce, continue to help us to bring like-minded business people together for the day. This year it’s on Thursday 28th September 10am - 4pm as usual. For further details please see www.letsdobusiness.org/hastings

Event organiser, Wes Game, was asked - Why do businesses come together for the day? “Most business owners and managers want to grow and develop their business. They spend a lot of time networking and building up contacts as well as time and money trying to get to speak to the right person at a specific company. Well, The LDB Hastings Expo helps with both of these issues. You can network and speak to numerous people during the day. One exhibitor said “I can catch up with over 30 people which would have taken me over a week to achieve”. Exhibiting also means you can show people what you do and demonstrate how personable you are. It helps to overcome the barriers we set up due to the high level of sales calls and emails that we now receive.

Most of us have been talking about BREXIT for far too long and we just want to get on and grow our businesses. Businesses that are positive and want to move forward are the ones that seek opportunities and get out on the front line. For more information please contact Event Organiser, Wes Game on wes.game@ldbgroup.co.uk or 07823 320175. Please visit our website www.letsdobusiness.org/hastings