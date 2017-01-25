Dozens of news jobs created as firm moves into an extended factory unit

Hastings Borough Council, in its aims to support local businesses and increase jobs, has invested in the build of this new factory unit on Castleham Industrial Estate.

Designed by BBM Sustainable Design and built by Westridge Construction, the newly-completed unit will provide much-needed extra space for BD foods, which already operates from other units in the area.

“The construction of this new unit is part of our income generation programme through commercial property investments. The Income Generation Strategy will enable the council to be more sustainable in the future and less reliant on diminishing government grants,” said Cllr Peter Chowney, council leader.

“We are very pleased that BD Foods will be the tenants of this new, state-of-the-art, A-rated for energy efficiency unit at Castleham. BD Foods already operates from eight units at Castleham and this one will allow them to expand their food production further, creating 40 new jobs in the process. We look forward to seeing their future and continued success her in Hastings,” he added.

BD Foods provides the food industry with ready to use menu accompaniments such as sauces and dips, dressings, soups, marinades and fruit compotes. Their primary markets are hotels, airlines, restaurants, pubs, trains, and caterers and their client base includes British Airways, Eurostar, Café Rouge, Domino Pizza and Bella Italia.

John Davis, Mmanaging director BD Foods, said: “It has been a real pleasure to partner Hastings Borough Council in our expansion; they must be the single most proactive council out there to take the gem of an idea and run with it all the way to create double figure new jobs, we thank them sincerely for all their help and support.

“I would also like to thank Westridge, the builders of our new unit - a great firm to work alongside, with very high standards.

“We are moving all our cooking kit into the new unit over the next two weeks and will be up and running again very soon - all our planning actually met all the deadlines in reality.

“In summary, a great project working with great people to a common aim.”