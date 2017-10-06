Bluebell Kitchen Studio offer highly experienced and fully qualified craftsmen

Bluebell Kitchen Studio is a business of kitchen designers, kitchen suppliers and kitchen fitters, who offer highly experienced and fully qualified craftsmen.

We can help you plan your new kitchen with our 3D design service, create you a handmade kitchen, remodel an existing kitchen with contemporary or traditional units, or liven up existing units with new doors.

We also offer a building service, designing and constructing extensions, conversions and alterations, and specialise in bespoke building projects.

Our kitchen showroom in Battle, East Sussex showcases a full range of kitchens, worktops and examples of our handmade kitchens and bespoke units.

With more than 20 years experience in the kitchen industry and a background spanning 30 years in the building trade, proprietor Chris Giggins has a flair for design and is a City & Guilds qualified carpenter and joiner.

The handmade kitchens and carpentry projects are produced in the workshop adjoining our showroom.

CG Design & Build can assist with your new build, extension or renovation, from inception to build.

Within the CG Design & Build team, we have architects who can design your build and submit plans for planning approval and Building Regulations. Also as part of the team we have qualified and experienced bricklayers, plasterers, roofers and decorators.

For more information visit https://www.bluebellkitchenstudio.co.uk or call 01424 539552